16th Annual BLAB! Group Show @ Copro Gallery

It is time to celebrate original art at its best! Returning to Copro Gallery in Santa Monica is the 16th annual BLAB! exhibition. The show opened this Saturday September 11 and features an exquisite selection of modern day artists in Fine Art and Illustration, many sharing new works. No set theme means that each of the 60+ artists have had the freedom to showcase their individual styles to the fullest. What better way to enjoy some of your favourite artists and discover something new?