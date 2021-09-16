CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Father Spit On After Asking Man To Stop Smoking Marijuana In Front Of 4-Year-Old Daughter On Subway

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oWdC_0bxvkmPc00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say threatened and spit on a father and his 4-year-old daughter on the subway.

The suspect allegedly became angry when the man asked him to stop smoking marijuana on the train.

It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on September 5 on board a southbound D train approaching the Fordham Road station in the Bronx.

Police said the suspect yelled at the father and daughter, spit on them and then threatened them with a knife.

The victims got off at Fordham Road, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Comments / 13

Rules of Engagement
4d ago

I just read an article yesterday about how black people don't listen to what white people tell them or address them. I believe they don't like to be told what to do period so I can imagine a situation here where a cop gets involved. Forget about it . Al Sharpton and Ben Crump to the rescue.

Reply(3)
3
Quick
3d ago

That's terrible the poor man was looking out for his 4 year old.What is the description of the perp?

Reply(2)
4
 

CBS New York

Caught On Video: 68-Year-Old Man Tripped, Punched And Robbed In Bronx Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video beating and robbing a 68-year-old last week in the Bronx. It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Westchester Avenue near Evergreen Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood. Surveillance video shows the suspect trip the victim from behind, causing him to fall to the ground. (Credit: NYPD) The suspect then punches the victim several times and rips his wallet from his pants. Police said the suspect made off with $70 and the man’s ID. The victim suffered main and bruises to his face and was treated on the scene. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man Killed, 11-Year-Old And 2 Others Hurt In Shooting At Bronx Barbecue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed and a young boy was injured after shots were fired into a crowd partying in a Bronx park late Saturday night. Police are still searching for the suspects. It was chaotic scene in the Mount Eden section of the borough as first responders rushed a man to an ambulance, trying to push through dozens of frantic people in Claremont Park, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. Authorities estimate more than 200 people were celebrating Central American Independence Day when multiple bullets were fired near Teller Avenue at around 11 p.m. “I heard gunshots and then I tried to...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man Accused Of Stealing FDNY Coat, Radio From Bronx Fire Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of burglarizing a fire station in the Bronx. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Police say a man stole an FDNY bunker coat and an FDNY radio from a fire station in the Bronx on Sept. 12, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say the man entered a fire station on Melrose Avenue near East 155th Street in the South Bronx through an open gate. Once inside, he allegedly took an FDNY bunker coat and an FDNY radio before running off. Surveillance video and photos of the individual have been released. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 Man Dead, Another Wounded After Early Morning Shooting In Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and another is wounded after a shooting early Monday morning in Inwood. It happened just after 4 a.m. near 203rd Street and 10th Avenue. Police said a 35-year-old man died after being shot multiple times. The other victim was listed in stable condition at Harlem Hospital. Police are still searching for the gunman. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

15 People Hospitalized After Pileup On Belt Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least 15 people were hospitalized following a pileup on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn. Up to 10 vehicles may have been involved in the crash, authorities said. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Bedford Avenue in Sheepshead Bay. There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect Accused Of Kicking Woman Down Escalator At Brooklyn Subway Station Arrested

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in a brutal attack inside a Brooklyn subway station. Bradley Hill, 32, was picked up in connection with the Sept. 9 assault that was caught on camera. The suspect is seen passing by a woman on an escalator when he suddenly turns and kicks her in the chest. Sources say the 32-year-old victim told the man he should have said “excuse me.” The woman suffered cuts and bruises but refused medical attention. Hill has been charged with assault and attempted assault.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

4 Injured In Shooting Outside Brooklyn Lounge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were injured in a shooting outside a Brooklyn lounge Saturday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in East Flatbush. Police say a gunman opened fire outside the business on Utica Avenue. Investigators found a woman and a man shot at the scene, and they say two other men showed up at the hospital later with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims are said to be in critical condition. No arrests have been made so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Passenger Killed, Driver Airlifted To Hospital In East Farmingdale Crash

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man has died, another is in critical condition and three more are hurt from a crash in East Farmingdale early Sunday morning. It happened when a driver exiting westbound Route 109 to southbound Route 110 struck a cement barrier around 3:40 a.m., according to Suffolk County Police. The front seat passenger, Brandon Nazirbage, 22, of Floral Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver, Steven Sharma, 22, of New Hyde Park, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. Three backseat passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the vehicle, a 2018 BMW, was impounded for a safety check.
FARMINGDALE, NY
#Smoking Marijuana#Subway#Police#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Spanish
CBS New York

FBI Executes Search Warrant At Home Of Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Brian Laundrie

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Department in Utah released the 911 call that a witness made last month that prompted police to pull Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito over on the highway. In the bodycam video, police believed Gabby was the aggressor, having left scratches on Brian, but the witness tells 911 Gabby was the one who was hit. Caller: “The gentleman was slapping the girl.” 911 operator: “He was slapping her?” Caller: “Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and drove off.” The caller then goes on...
BLUE POINT, NY
CBS New York

Police Seek Man Accused Of Groping 12-Year-Old Girl On Bus In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of groping a child on a bus in Midtown. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on a M14D bus. Police are trying to find a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Midtown on Sept. 14, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a man grabbed a 12-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing. The girl then got off the bus at First Avenue and East 14th Street. The man stayed on the bus, then later got off and entered the subway system. Police have released surveillance video showing the man inside the 14th Street-Union Square subway station after the incident. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ex-Boyfriend Of Pregnant Woman Who Was Fatally Shot In Harlem Arrested, Charged With Her Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman in Harlem. The woman’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Soriano, was led out of the 23rd Precinct stationhouse in handcuffs late Thursday afternoon. He was arrested Thursday morning in the Bronx. He’s accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Shanice Young early Sunday morning on West 128th Street. Investigators say Young was returning home from her own baby shower and may have tried to break up a fight when she was shot. Her unborn baby did not survive. MORE: Shanice Young Shot To Death Coming Home From Her Baby Shower In Harlem; Police Searching For Ex-Boyfriend “Our hope here is that this apprehension begins the process of closure for the family and, just as importantly, for the community for this terrible, terrible crime,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Soriano is charged with second-degree murder. It’s unclear if Young was his intended target.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gabby Petito Search: FBI Says Body Found In Grand Teton National Park Believed To Be Missing Long Island Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI said Sunday evening a body believed to be that of missing Long Island native Gabby Petito has been found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Charles Jones, the supervisor senior resident agent of the FBI’s Denver field office, said human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Petito in the Spread Creek dispersed camping area. READ MORE: Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events “First and foremost, on behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners, I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gabby Petito Search: Authorities Combing Wyoming Wilderness For Missing Woman, Fiancé’s Whereabouts Remain Unknown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s been one week since Long Island native Gabby Petito was reported missing, and authorities are still trying to find her, as well as her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, police scoured thousands of acres of a wooded area near North Port, Florida, on Saturday, looking not for Petito, but for Laundrie. His family told police they were concerned about his well-being. All the while, Petito is still missing. Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events By air and by land, police are searching for Laundrie. On Saturday, local and...
WYOMING STATE
CBS New York

Kitten Rescued From Car’s Engine In Ramapo

RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A kitten is safe and sound after the heroic efforts of Ramapo police officers. Last Thursday, officers responded to a call about a kitten trapped inside a car’s engine. The officers, along with the homeowner and animal control officers, crouched under the car and finally freed the kitten. On Thursday, Officer Genito, Officer Simpson, and Dog Control Officer McGrath responded to a residence on Viola Rd for a report of a kitten that was trapped in the engine compartment of a car. After a lengthy struggle, they were able to safely remove the kitten from the car. 🐈 pic.twitter.com/eaSUvPISoo — Ramapo Police Dept. (@Ramapo_PD) September 19, 2021 The rescue was documented and shared on Ramapo police’s social media pages.
RAMAPO, NY
CBS New York

Police Searching For Man Wanted In Midtown Subway Slashing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants to find a man accused in a subway slashing in Midtown. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a southbound A train at the 42nd Street Port Authority station. Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a subway slashing that happened in Midtown on Sept. 15, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, an individual walked up to a 21-year-old man and slashed him with a pocket knife. The man then got off the train and ran away. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a cut above his eye. Police have released surveillance video of the man leaving the subway station after the incident. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect Accused Of Making Anti-Semitic Remarks, Spitting On Man In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an alleged hate crime in Brooklyn. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 in Crown Heights. Police are investigating an alleged hate crime that happened in Brooklyn on Sept. 9, 2021. (Credit: CBS2) According to police, an individual approached a 46-year-old man on Utica Avenue near Park Place and made anti-Semitic remarks. He then allegedly spat on the victim before running off. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Teen Stabbed To Death After Dutchess County High School Football Game, Former Student Charged

LAGRANGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old was stabbed to death after a high school football game in Dutchess County on Friday. Police have identified the victim as Quraan Smith, a junior at Arlington High School. They say they’re still investigating the fight that ended his life. According to police, the confrontation between Quraan and 18-year-old Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo took place during a large fight just after 9 p.m. and ended with Quraan being stabbed in the torso. “Everyone was heartbroken and shocked that it could happen somewhere like here,” said Molly Hutcher, a neighbor and Arlington High School graduate. Saturday, balloons and flowers lay in the...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

2 Wanted In Connection To Queens Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two individuals are wanted in connection to a robbery in Queens. It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Briarwood. Two individuals are wanted in connection to a robbery that took place in Queens on Sept. 6, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say a 42-year-old man was on Hillside Avenue near 146th Street when two people approached him from behind and knocked him to the ground. The individuals then allegedly stole the man’s wallet, approximately $200 and other items from his pockets before running off. Photos and video of the individuals have been released. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

De Blasio: Isaabdul Karim, Parolee Who Died Sunday At Rikers, Not Among 191 Set For Release

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another person died Sunday in custody on Rikers Island. This is the 12th death at the jail in a year amid a staffing shortage, spike in violence and deteriorating conditions. The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the infirmary. “Mr. Isaabdul was not feeling well when a medical emergency was activated. He was taken to the clinic where CPR was rendered,” the DOC said in a statement. DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said the cause of death appeared to be natural, but the medical examiner will conduct a full investigation. “Providing for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1 Man Shot, Another Robbed While Dining Outside Philipe Restaurant On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot during a robbery late Wednesday night outside a popular restaurant on the Upper East Side. It happened just after 10 p.m. outside Philippe at East 60th Street and Madison Avenue. Police said two men were dining at different tables in an outdoor dining structure when two suspects walked up with guns. The first suspect allegedly flashed a gun at a 31-year-old man and demanded his Rolex watch. The other approached a 28-year-old man, who apparently tried to take his weapon. There was a struggle, and the gun went off, hitting the 28-year-old in the leg. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
