One of my first assignments in primary school was to go home and ask my parents to help me define my name. We would come together the next day and share their definitions with the class. At the time, I was able to read but couldn’t write, so I went to my mom who spelled out each letter of my definition. Doing so, I had no idea what I was actually scribbling down until I finished an entire word, letter-by-letter. My entry in my writing journal went something like this: “My name is Maha and Maha means moon, which is why I am as beautiful as the full moon.”

