Perry, FL

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

 10 days ago
(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(PERRY, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Perry have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Perry:

105 W Hampton Springs Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (850) 584-5847

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2117 S Byron Butler Pkwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 850-584-2627

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1900 S Jefferson St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 850-223-4179

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2057 S Byron Butler Pkwy #1

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 850-584-5616

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

