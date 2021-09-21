CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVETd_0bxvEZxL00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(FORT PAYNE, AL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Fort Payne have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Payne:

1359 Old Water Works Rd SW

Fort Payne Pediatrics

Phone: (256) 997-5900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1613 Glenn Blvd SW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 256-845-0128

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2001 Glenn Blvd SW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-845-3163

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
devinenews.com

Booster dose sign-ups starting Monday in Medina County

Medina County’s active COVID-19 case count for September 27 is 250. Sadly, we had 7 more deaths from COVID-19 reported last week. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get your shot, it’s free and widely available. The Health Unit currently has Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Booster Doses: Booster doses for...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
WJLA

4-year-old child accidentally receives COVID-19 vaccine

MARYLAND (WBFF) — One Maryland family found themselves in a scary situation - their 4-year-old girl ended up getting the COVID-19 vaccine by mistake. Coronavirus vaccines have not been approved for children that young. Pfizer is asking for emergency authorization for children as young as 5. According to Victoria and...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Health
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
garrettcounty.org

Garrett County’s COVID-19 Cases are Increasing Rapidly

Garrett County’s COVID-19 statistics are dismal compared to the state numbers – the second highest case rate, second only to Allegany County, the highest positivity rate, and the lowest vaccination rate. “Most of the counties in Maryland are seeing a COVID-19 plateau, except in counties with low vaccination rates,” said...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Eastern New Mexico News

COVID-19 Update: Local hospitals short-staffed

Local hospitals, like many around the nation, are reporting staff shortages as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. "We have experienced extreme staff shortages in the past four-to-six weeks with the recent surge, so we had a rapid hiring event on Wednesday and were able to make several offers," said Kaye Green, chief executive officer of Roosevelt General Hospital in Portales.
CLOVIS, NM
Houston Chronicle

This Texas city is the first in the state to reach herd immunity against COVID-19

El Paso has become the first city in Texas to hit herd immunity against the coronavirus, officials said this week. As of Monday, 75 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older were fully vaccinated, Jorge Rodriguez, the El Paso Assistant fire chief and emergency management coordinator, told the El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Pfizer COVID-19 boosters available at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic is taking appointments to administer Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines. Right now, the boosters are available to people 65 and older, people who live in long-term care settings and those 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. People who are 18 to 49 may qualify...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
gentside.co.uk

COVID-19: Could this be the origin of the virus?

The consequences of the virus have considerably changed our society and after almost two years since its emergence, researchers believe to have finally found its origin. Whether it is at the level of the world economy, social relationships or even sporting events, the pandemic caused by the virus has changed our global system. However, researchers at the Pasteur Institute have made considerable progress in the search for the origin of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Child Dies Of Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection Linked To Arlington Splash Pad

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington revealed Monday, Sept. 27, a 3-year-old boy died on Sept. 11 of a rare and often fatal infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba after visiting the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad on Sept. 5. A Tarrant County Public Health investigation determined two possible sources for the child’s exposure to water containing N. fowleri: the family’s home in Tarrant County or the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad in Arlington. On Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of active N. fowleri amoeba at the splash pad from water samples...
ARLINGTON, TX
jtv.tv

Stabenow, Peters, Whitmer Announce Over $800,000 in Funding for Center For Family Health

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow , Gary Peters and Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced $839,438 in funding to support Center For Family Health, Inc. of Jackson. Funding from this program will support health care construction and renovation projects including the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment. This will help these health centers strengthen primary care services in underserved communities and provide COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan.
JACKSON, MI
NBCMontana

Mobile clinic offers health screenings, COVID-19 vaccines in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health’s mobile clinic, HealthCare Connections, parked at the Gallatin Valley Mall Thursday. The clinic-on-wheels service offered free health screenings, flu shots and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Workers administered 40 COVID-19 vaccinations within an hour of starting Thursday afternoon. At that rate, the mobile clinic could...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
164
Followers
435
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy