Walterboro, SC

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Walterboro as of Tuesday

Walterboro News Flash
 10 days ago
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(WALTERBORO, SC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Walterboro have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Walterboro:

555 Robertson Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (843) 549-1546

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

121 S Jefferies Blvd

Rearden Internal Medicine & Geriatrics, Llc

Phone: (843) 209-0055

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: Unknown; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: Unknown

2110 Bells Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 843-539-1550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Walterboro, SC
With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

