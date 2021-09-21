CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrenceburg, TN

Vaccine database: Lawrenceburg sites that have it on hand

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCUFB_0bxvC3pK00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Lawrenceburg have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lawrenceburg:

1700 N Locust Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:25:22 PDT

Phone: (931) 766-0029

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2379 Buffalo Rd

Lawrence County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

2130 N Locust Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-762-1094

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Biden meeting with Democratic caucus

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Lawrenceburg, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
CBS News

Newsom signs #FreeBritney bill to reform conservatorship laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law to reform conservatorships in California, after pop star Britney Spears' public fight to win her freedom from her father. The new law comes as a Los Angeles judge suspended Spears' father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's career, financial and personal decisions for 13 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
255
Followers
460
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy