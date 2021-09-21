CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

COVID-19 vaccine: Defuniak Springs sites that have it on hand

Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0louDI_0bxvBTPW00

(Win McNamee / Getty)

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Defuniak Springs, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Defuniak Springs:

1337 US-90

The Prescription Place

Phone: (850) 892-6898

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1103 US-331

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 850-951-9880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1226 Freeport Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 850-892-3138

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

