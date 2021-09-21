CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Easton vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

 10 days ago
(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(EASTON, MD) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Easton have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Easton:

8290 Ocean Gateway

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:24:48 PDT

Phone: (410) 763-6501

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

8223 Elliott Rd

Giant Food

Phone: 410-819-3215

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Thursday: 6:00am-9:00pm

28528 Marlboro Ave

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:24:26 PDT

Phone: (410) 690-7207

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

101 Marlboro Ave #15

Rite Aid

Phone: 410-822-0500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

8174 Ocean Gateway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 410-763-6907

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

8155 Elliott Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 410-819-0140

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

CBS DFW

Child Dies Of Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection Linked To Arlington Splash Pad

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington revealed Monday, Sept. 27, a 3-year-old boy died on Sept. 11 of a rare and often fatal infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba after visiting the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad on Sept. 5. A Tarrant County Public Health investigation determined two possible sources for the child’s exposure to water containing N. fowleri: the family’s home in Tarrant County or the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad in Arlington. On Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of active N. fowleri amoeba at the splash pad from water samples...
ARLINGTON, TX
jtv.tv

Stabenow, Peters, Whitmer Announce Over $800,000 in Funding for Center For Family Health

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow , Gary Peters and Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced $839,438 in funding to support Center For Family Health, Inc. of Jackson. Funding from this program will support health care construction and renovation projects including the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment. This will help these health centers strengthen primary care services in underserved communities and provide COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan.
JACKSON, MI
