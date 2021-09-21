CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

COVID-19 vaccine: Berea sites that have it on hand

Berea News Flash
 10 days ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(BEREA, KY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Berea have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Berea:

220 Richmond Rd N

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 859-986-1494

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

120 Jill St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 859-986-2324

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

CBS DFW

Child Dies Of Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection Linked To Arlington Splash Pad

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington revealed Monday, Sept. 27, a 3-year-old boy died on Sept. 11 of a rare and often fatal infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba after visiting the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad on Sept. 5. A Tarrant County Public Health investigation determined two possible sources for the child’s exposure to water containing N. fowleri: the family’s home in Tarrant County or the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad in Arlington. On Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of active N. fowleri amoeba at the splash pad from water samples...
ARLINGTON, TX
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION
