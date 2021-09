Hamilton is considering expanding its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, where people can sip alcoholic beverages as they stroll around various parts of the city. Officials also are considering increasing the hours when the DORA can operate as early as 9 a.m. so businesses wanting to offer brunch-to-go can sell alcohol-to-go. DORA sales at special events also are being considered.

