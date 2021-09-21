CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Vaccine database: Talladega sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0bxv1CT600

(Carl Court / Getty)

(TALLADEGA, AL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Talladega have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Talladega:

410 E Battle St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (256) 362-0163

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:30pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:30pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:30pm

Visit source for more information

214 Haynes St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 256-761-1681

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrc.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19. The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated. Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHIO Dayton

Can you get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time?

As summer turns into fall and the US heads into flu season, health officials are warning that now is the time to get an influenza vaccination. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the last two weeks of September though the end of October is the optimal time to get the shot to protect yourself against influenza, a disease that is at its worst through the winter months and usually kills thousands of people each year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4

This is the most effective COVID-19 vaccine, CDC study shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new CDC study compares how effective each of the three COVID-19 vaccines are in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations. At this time, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (also known as Janssen) have emergency use authorization in the U.S. for people ages 18 years and older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman receives Covid monoclonal antibody treatment; even more thankful for vaccine

A treatment that is helping keep some COVID patients out of hospitals could soon be in short supply in Alabama. "I did receive word from our hospital here, as well as you know, an urgent care clinic that is providing a good number of monoclonal antibody treatment throughout this area, and they are expecting to not have any more as of this upcoming Sunday. Which puts us in a bad predicament," said Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, said of monoclonal antibody treatment.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham nightclub offering COVID vaccine Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A well-known Birmingham nightclub is offering patrons a chance to get the COVID vaccination along with their adult beverage. On Tuesday, September 21, Platinum of Birmingham on 2nd Avenue North will offer the COVID vaccine from 8 p.m. to midnight in cooperation with the Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable and Medsplus Consulting.
wtloam.com

Healthcare Officials Urge People To Get The Flu Vaccine

Health officials are worried hospitals could become more overwhelmed than they already are. The CDC is already reporting cases of the flu in Kentucky and health experts fear this could be the start to a rough flu season. Pharmacists say with the emphasis on the COVID vaccine, people may neglect to get the flu vaccine. They say now is the time to plan your shot. The CDC recommends people get it in September or October. Last year delivered record-low numbers, but early studies show the upcoming flu season could be a tough one if mask restrictions are lifted and people return to normal life. Some predictions show the U.S. could see about 20 percent more flu cases than normal, and a worst-case scenario, there could be double the amount of flu cases than a typical year. The potential cases could come at a bad time as COVID hospitalizations are at their highest. Doctors say the flu vaccine could help ease the burden on hospitals. They say if you are vaccinated and get the flu, your body already knows how to fight it. They say you might still get the flu, but it shouldn’t be as severe as it would had you not gotten your vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

COVID-19: The Unvaccinated Pose a Risk to the Vaccinated

Q: How do people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 pose a risk to people who have been vaccinated? A: An unvaccinated person who is infected with COVID-19 poses a much greater risk to others who are also unvaccinated. But vaccines are not 100% effective, so there is a chance that an unvaccinated person could infect a vaccinated person — particularly […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

MRNA Vaccines Will Require 3 Doses From Start, Fauci Predicts

Future administration of mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc.'s will likely require three doses from the start, instead of two doses plus a booster, Anthony S. Fauci said. If implemented as the top infectious disease expert predicted, the third shot would become part of the primary series, potentially...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

What does waning COVID-19 vaccine immunity mean for the vaccinated?

As COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers await U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval on booster shots, millions of fully vaccinated Americans wonder about the next step forward amid the ongoing pandemic. Coronavirus cases jumped this summer as the highly transmissible delta variant spread, packing hospitals and leading officials to reverse guidance on...
PHARMACEUTICALS
news4sanantonio.com

Vaccine mandate must prove COVID a 'grave danger' in the workplace

WASHINGTON (SBG) — It's been two weeks since President Joe Biden announced a federal vaccine or testing mandate for employers with 100 or more workers and companies are anxiously awaiting details from the Labor Department. Once the rules take effect, more than 100 million Americans will be required to get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Remains Effective for 5.3 Months After Second Dose

It demonstrated 93.2% efficacy 14 days afterward and greater than 90% for 4 or more months. The Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine remains effective and safe for an average of 5.3 months after individuals receive the second dose, results of a clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

