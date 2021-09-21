CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson, TN

Dickson vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0bxuyurx00

(Carl Court / Getty)

(DICKSON, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Dickson have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Dickson:

301 West End Ave

Dickson County Hd

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

143 Henslee Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 446-5222

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

175 Beasley Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 615-446-4588

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Of Deadly Virus Called RSV In South Carolina

Many people hoped Covid-19 would be the only deadly virus that South Carolina has to deal with this year. But unfortunately, I have extremely bad news. In a recent statement, the CDC said a respiratory virus is spreading throughout South Carolina and many other states around the country. Although it's just a cold for most healthy adults, it can be deadly for babies, young children, and anyone who is immunocompromised.
WLWT 5

COVID-19 booster shots in Ohio: Where to get them, who is eligible

CINCINNATI — Millions of Americans are preparing to enter into the next phase of the pandemic: Booster shots. The Ohio Department of Health released its guidance for Pfizer booster shots which reflects those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. WHO IS ELIGIBLE?. Qualifying Pfizer recipients must have been...
OHIO STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 3 New Kane Deaths; Illinois Nearing 25,000 Death Toll; Urgent Advisory For Pregnant Women

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: Children Account For 27% of New COVID Cases; CDC Issues Urgent Advisory For Pregnant Women To Be Vaccinated; WHO Says Cases Are Dropping Globally. Today, the Centers for Disease Control issued an urgent health advisory...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSET

Vaccinated Roanoke Co. teacher in ICU with COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke County teacher is battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19 that has landed him in the ICU. Jim Struzinsky, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Hidden Valley Middle School, is hospitalized with the disease despite having been fully vaccinated and having no underlying conditions.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Dickson, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
City
White House, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
CBS News

Who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots?

A CDC panel is meeting to determine who will qualify for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. On Wednesday, the FDA authorized it for people ages 65 and over and others at higher risk. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. Then Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the factors health officials are considering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
erienewsnow.com

5 Residents of a nursing home in Washington have died after a Covid-19 outbreak

Five residents of a nursing home in Colville, Washington, have died of Covid-19 after an outbreak last month that infected 74 people, officials said. The Northeast Tri-County Health District attributed the infections to the more transmissible Delta variant, which has been blamed for the surge in cases and hospitalizations across the country since the middle of the summer.
COLVILLE, WA
The Associated Press

Thousands of Georgia hospital workers face vaccine deadline

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of Georgia health care workers are facing a Friday deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. Half of metro Atlanta’s hospital systems set an Oct. 1 deadline for mandatory staff vaccinations, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Among them is Piedmont Healthcare, which told the newspaper only a minimal number of its full-time employees will not be vaccinated by the deadline, and their loss will have no impact on operations. Piedmont has more than 23,000 employees.
GEORGIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois hospital loses level 2 trauma status amid anesthesiologist shortage

Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill., has lost its designation as a level 2 trauma center as an anesthesiologist shortage continues, according to the Daily Herald. The Daily Herald reported Aug. 30 that the health system was pausing elective surgeries for three weeks because of the lack of anesthesiologists. Tom...
ILLINOIS STATE
whee.net

Danville health agency under investigation

A home health agency has been at the center of a federal investigation into unpaid wages. Angel Wings Home Health Inc. in Danville has been under a US. Department of Labor microscope after an investigation found 53 certified nursing assistants and other personal care aides were not paid for overtime.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Pfizer Biontech
Longview Daily News

Longview clinic offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19

A Longview clinic is one of the only locations in Southwest Washington offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients at risk of severe illness. Kirkpatrick Family Care has treated about 20 patients with pharmaceutical company Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy since the clinic began offering it about three weeks ago, said Dr. Rich Kirkpatrick, owner.
LONGVIEW, WA
GoDanRiver.com

Sovah Health-Danville loses 40 nurses since start of year

The hospital has lost 40 nurses since the start of the year, a trend playing out across the nation as professionals exit a field dominated by pain and suffering and threatens to extend into a second pandemic year. COVID-19 patients — mostly all unvaccinated — are taking spots that used...
DANVILLE, VA
GoDanRiver.com

At least one death linked to outbreak at Danville preschool facility

At least one death is linked to an outbreak at a preschool facility in Danville, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday. The Community Improvement Council Head Start notified health officials of an outbreak Sept. 14. There are 14 cases and at least one fatality associated with it, a weekly dashboard indicates.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
138
Followers
470
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy