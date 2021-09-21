CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL
COVID-19 vaccine: Gainesville sites that have it on hand

 10 days ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(GAINESVILLE, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Gainesville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Gainesville:

7430 SW Archer Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (352) 374-2047

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3404 SW Archer Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:23:22 PDT

Phone: (352) 373-2507

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm

3904 NW 13th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:23:22 PDT

Phone: (352) 338-0554

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2303 SW 75th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:23:22 PDT

Phone: (352) 332-7115

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

5200 SW 34th St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 375-1496

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2755 SW 91st St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 331-1086

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3930 SW Archer Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 367-3342

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4115 NW 16th Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 336-3745

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

203 NW 13th St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 339-7474

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

5200 NW 43rd St #401

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 376-0585

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

5801 SW 75th St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 375-1605

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3720 NW 13th St #9

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 335-2363

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

9200 NW 39th Ave

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 375-1315

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1302 N Main St

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (352) 375-6167

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4343 W Newberry Rd #9

Simedhealth Pharmacy

Phone: (352) 224-2450

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

4001 SW 30th Pl

Sams Club

Phone: 352-375-8853

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

5171 NW 43rd St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 352-372-8786

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3909 NW 13th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 352-327-9805

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1615 NW 13th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 352-380-9039

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1120 E University Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 352-380-0131

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2415 SW 75th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 352-333-9704

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

9125 NW 39th Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 352-378-3282

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5700 NW 23rd St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 352-378-0619

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1800 NE 12th Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 352-372-3191

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

300 SW 16th Ave

Winn-Dixie

Phone: 352-379-0110

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

