COVID-19 vaccine: Gainesville sites that have it on hand
(Joe Raedle / Getty)
(GAINESVILLE, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Gainesville have it on hand, according to an online database.
After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Gainesville:
Phone: (352) 374-2047
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:23:22 PDT
Phone: (352) 373-2507
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:23:22 PDT
Phone: (352) 338-0554
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-21 06:23:22 PDT
Phone: (352) 332-7115
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (352) 375-1496
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 331-1086
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 367-3342
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 336-3745
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 339-7474
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 8:00pm
Phone: (352) 376-0585
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 375-1605
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 335-2363
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 375-1315
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 375-6167
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (352) 224-2450
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 352-375-8853
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-372-8786
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-327-9805
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 352-380-9039
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-380-0131
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 352-333-9704
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-378-3282
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 352-378-0619
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-372-3191
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 352-379-0110
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm; Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
