Augusta, GA

Augusta vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlnJX_0bxuuuj700

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(AUGUSTA, GA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Augusta have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Augusta:

2902 Peach Orchard Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (706) 798-8088

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2505 Windsor Spring Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (706) 796-8146

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

825 Alexander Dr

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 706-739-1701

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Thursday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

2801 Washington Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (706) 731-7333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2816 Washington Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (706) 731-5206

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

483 Highland Ave

Surrey Center Pharmacy

Phone: 706-738-4558

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

596 Bobby Jones Expy

Sams Club

Phone: 706-863-7846

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3650 Wheeler Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-210-7991

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2803 Wrightsboro Rd #17

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-733-4414

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3900 Washington Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-868-8084

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3204 Peach Orchard Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-796-7240

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Wednesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

3228 Wrightsboro Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 706-733-3715

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

260 Bobby Jones Expy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-860-0170

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3209 Deans Bridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-792-9323

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3338 Wrightsboro Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 706-941-5317

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

