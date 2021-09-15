CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Traffic violation leads State Police to several pounds of Fentanyl

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
shelbycountypost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic stop for following too closely led troopers to a major drug arrest. An Indiana State Trooper noticed a Chevrolet passenger car following another vehicle too closely in the center lane of I-70 near Greenfield. The trooper pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver. Subsequent interaction with the driver and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 15.8 pounds of what are believed to be Fentanyl laced pills and 4.4 pounds of pure Fentanyl hidden under the rear passenger seat.

shelbycountypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, IN
The Hill

Biden administration easing restrictions for vaccinated foreign visitors

The Biden administration on Monday said it plans to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated international visitors beginning in early November. All foreign visitors must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and must show proof of vaccination before boarding a U.S.-bound airline, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said. He added that visitors traveling by plane must also provide a negative test taken no more than 72 hours prior to flying.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Fentanyl
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy