Traffic violation leads State Police to several pounds of Fentanyl

A traffic stop for following too closely led troopers to a major drug arrest. An Indiana State Trooper noticed a Chevrolet passenger car following another vehicle too closely in the center lane of I-70 near Greenfield. The trooper pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver. Subsequent interaction with the driver and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 15.8 pounds of what are believed to be Fentanyl laced pills and 4.4 pounds of pure Fentanyl hidden under the rear passenger seat.