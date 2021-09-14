CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Big Surprise? Flat Gold Is Good Gold

By Editors
outsiderclub.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlat gold prices can be just as good for us as gold prices that keep creeping up. I feel dumb just typing that, but I'm pretty sure we're seeing that now, and we haven't seen the likes of it in decades. If that doesn’t make sense, we'll get to it...

www.outsiderclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

That's not right, gold lower, silver flat

Monday, the equities and most of the soft commodities got hammered, triggering sell signals in some of the equity markets. This morning, markets are up big, which is a sell signal. Down trending markets that open higher typically will close lower; every rally to a resistance level is a sell.
MARKETS
mining.com

Gold back below $1,800!

Easy come, easy go. The yellow metal rallied on Friday just to plunge on Tuesday. What’s your next move, Mr. Gold?. I have to admit that I expected a more bullish performance. To be clear: I was far from opening champagne. For instance, I pointed out that the tapering of quantitative easing remained on the horizon, and I expressed some worries that gold’s rally was rather moderate despite the big disappointment of job gains:
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Rally targets in gold & gold stocks

The market perceived the Fed statement a few weeks ago as dovish, and last Friday's jobs report, which was disappointing, reinforced that. As a result, the previously oversold precious metals sector is rallying. The charts show there are clear rally targets. Let’s start with GDXJ, the best proxy for most...
MARKETS
WTOP

Gold and silver rise

The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,797.40 an ounce, up $6.70. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $24.13 an ounce, up 12 cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Prices#Financial Advisors#Mining Companies
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Relaxing Retirement

When it comes to investing for retirement, it’s hard to argue against targeting conservative equities that pay dividends. That way, investors can build a strong portfolio of companies that take some of the stress out of being exposed to swings in the market. The last thing you want is to watch your hard-earned savings dwindle as you enter your golden years, which is why it really pays off to gain an understanding of the best types of stocks for retirees to consider.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

The home construction and remodeling industry is showing signs of recovery thanks to more affordable materials. Investors should be looking for drug companies with true long-term growth prospects. Consumers are slowly but surely entertaining themselves the way they did before the pandemic. The current market environment certainly looks less than...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation is once again becoming a potential concern in the U.S., according to some economists. This is due in part to accelerated job growth, new stimulus packages, and the rising price of fuel.   There is a worry, additionally, that interest rates will increase, which could make daily life more expensive, curtail spending, and slow […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy