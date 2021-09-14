CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Algorithmic Auditing and Social Justice: Lessons from the History of Audit Studies

By Briana Vecchione, Solon Barocas, Karen Levy
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

Algorithmic audits have been embraced as tools to investigate the functioning and consequences of sociotechnical systems. Though the term is used somewhat loosely in the algorithmic context and encompasses a variety of methods, it maintains a close connection to audit studies in the social sciences--which have, for decades, used experimental methods to measure the prevalence of discrimination across domains like housing and employment. In the social sciences, audit studies originated in a strong tradition of social justice and participatory action, often involving collaboration between researchers and communities; but scholars have argued that, over time, social science audits have become somewhat distanced from these original goals and priorities. We draw from this history in order to highlight difficult tensions that have shaped the development of social science audits, and to assess their implications in the context of algorithmic auditing. In doing so, we put forth considerations to assist in the development of robust and engaged assessments of sociotechnical systems that draw from auditing's roots in racial equity and social justice.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
thesoutherneronline.com

New Social Studies club threads culture into history

Midtown High School has over 30 clubs, however, a Social Studies club hasn’t existed until now. After many historic events in 2020 and 2021, now is an opportune time to learn more about Social Studies. In order to support and enhance historical and social awareness, Social Studies teacher Lee Pope will be starting a Social Studies club.
EDUCATION
texasbreaking.com

Investigation Needed After Over 30,000 Women Report Menstrual Cycle Changes Post COVID-19 Vaccine: Scientist

More than 30,000 women in the United Kingdom reported that their menstrual cycle changed after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, Dr. Victoria Male, a reproductive immunologist from Imperial College London, has written in the British Medical Journal that while these changes are “safe” and “short-lived,” an investigation as to why this happens is crucial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Justice#Auditing#Audits#Social Science
Daily Mail

Biden administration will call on EVERY school in the US to set up regular COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and staff - utilizing $10 billion that Congress set aside in April

President Joe Biden is set to call on all U.S. K-12 schools to set up weekly COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and staff. It will be one of Biden's key strategies for combating the Delta variant surge, which will be announced during his speech on Thursday afternoon, according to an NBC report.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
Itemlive.com

Letter: Beware the equity audit

To the editor: Over the past few years there has been much advocacy for the false narrative of white privilege. Facebook pages, such as “Lynnfield4Love” promote this through their adult The post Letter: Beware the equity audit appeared first on Itemlive.
SOCIETY
flaglerlive.com

Black Lives Matter: Where We Stand

Black Lives Matter has been called the largest civil movement in U.S. history. Since 2013, local BLM chapters have formed nationwide to demand accountability for the killings of dozens of African Americans by police and others. Since the summer of 2020, when tens of millions in the U.S. and around the world marched under the “Black Lives Matter” slogan to protest a Minneapolis police officer’s murder of George Floyd, the movement has risen to a new level of prominence, funding and scrutiny.
SOCIETY
Searchengine Journal

Are You Wasting Your Google Ads Budget? 11 Lessons Learned in Audits

In spite of a healthy obsession with metrics and data, many PPC managers are inadvertently wasting their Google Ads budget. Sometimes this wastage is obvious when you take a look at the Google Ads account. But often, it doesn’t reveal itself until you audit the paid search program. In the...
INTERNET
Computer Weekly

11 security audit essentials

The BackTrack penetration testing framework comes with an inbuilt social engineering toolkit. Using this toolkit, social engineering attacks can be automated. A wide range of attacks can be effected, including encoding of scripts, binding Trojans to legitimate files, creating fake Web pages, or harvesting credentials. It has the ability to use Metasploit-based payloads in the attack, making the framework all the more lethal with the professional exploits from the Metasploit framework, one of the indispensible IT security audit tools.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adaptive Contrast Test for Dose-Response Studies and Modeling

We propose a powerful adaptive contrast test with ordinal constraint contrast coefficients determined by observed responses. The adaptive contrast test can perform using easily calculated contrast coefficients and existing statistical software. We provide the sample SAS program codes of analysis and calculation of power for the adaptive contrast test. After the adaptive contrast test shows the statistically significant dose-response, we consider to select the best dose-response model from multiple dose-response models. Based on the best model, we identify a recommended dose. We demonstrate the adaptive contrast test for sample data. In addition, we show the calculation of coefficient, test statistic, and recommended dose for the actual study. We perform the simulation study with eleven scenarios to evaluate the performance of the adaptive contrast test. We confirmed the statistically significant dose-response for the sample data and the actual study. In the simulation study, we confirmed that the adaptive contrast test has higher power in most scenarios compared to the conventional method. In addition, we confirmed that the type 1 error rate of the adaptive contrast test was maintained at a significance level when there was no difference between the treatment groups. We conclude that the adaptive contrast test can be applied unproblematically to the dose-response study.
SCIENCE
piratemedia1.com

BOT audit committee discusses annual audit report, enterprise risk management

The East Carolina University Board of Trustees Audit, Risk Management, Compliance and Ethics Committee met on Sept. 9 to discuss the annual internal audit report, the changes made to the 2022 report and updates on enterprise risk management. Director of Internal Audit Wayne Poole presented a chart that reviewed the...
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Title:Relative-error stability of numerical algorithms

Authors:Carlos Beltrán, Vanni Noferini, Nick Vannieuwenhoven. Abstract: We {formalize the} definition of a stable algorithm that is (i) adapted to the use of multiple and variable precision arithmetic, (ii) sufficiently close to the actual practice of computing to be useful, and (iii) sufficiently robust from a mathematical point of view as to allow for the rigorous proof of theorems. This allows us to state some widely satisfied hypotheses, depending only on two functions $f$ and $g$, under which the composition of a stable algorithm for $f$ and a stable algorithm for $g$ is a stable algorithm for the composition $f \circ g$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Simple Approach to Jointly Rank Passages and Select Relevant Sentences in the OBQA Context

In the open question answering (OBQA) task, how to select the relevant information from a large corpus is a crucial problem for reasoning and inference. Some datasets (e.g, HotpotQA) mainly focus on testing the model's reasoning ability at the sentence level. To overcome this challenge, many existing frameworks use a deep learning model to select relevant passages and then answer each question by matching a sentence in the corresponding passage. However, such frameworks require long inference time and fail to take advantage of the relationship between passages and sentences. In this work, we present a simple yet effective framework to address these problems by jointly ranking passages and selecting sentences. We propose consistency and similarity constraints to promote the correlation and interaction between passage ranking and sentence selection. In our experiments, we demonstrate that our framework can achieve competitive results and outperform the baseline by 28\% in terms of exact matching of relevant sentences on the HotpotQA dataset.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy