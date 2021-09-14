CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Being Hobbled, Raiders Run Game Makes Presence Known

By Mario Tovar
raiderramble.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders won a close one on Monday Night Football versus the Baltimore Ravens. One of the key factors that got the offense going early on was the run game. Quarterback Derek Carr will surely get the spotlight, and deservedly so, but some of the hard work was done on the ground. Surprisingly, backup signal-caller Marcus Mariota opened up things early on. Mariota took part in an option play that resulted in 31 yards for the Raiders early in the first quarter. While this was the only impact that ‘8‘ had on the game, it was noteworthy. Clearly, the Raiders coaching staff wasn’t kidding when they said in the offseason that they’d find a way to get him involved.

raiderramble.com

