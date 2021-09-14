Monotone Complexity of Spanning Tree Polynomial Re-visited
We prove two results that shed new light on the monotone complexity of the spanning tree polynomial, a classic polynomial in algebraic complexity and beyond. First, we show that the spanning tree polynomials having $n$ variables and defined over constant-degree expander graphs, have monotone arithmetic complexity $2^{\Omega(n)}$. This yields the first strongly exponential lower bound on the monotone arithmetic circuit complexity for a polynomial in VP. Before this result, strongly exponential size monotone lower bounds were known only for explicit polynomials in VNP (Gashkov-Sergeev'12, Raz-Yehudayoff'11, Srinivasan'20, Cavalar-Kumar-Rossman'20, Hrubes-Yehudayoff'21).arxiv.org
