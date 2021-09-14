ODAC Athletes of the Week | Cross Country

Koch, a senior from Raleigh, N.C., shined against strong competition as she helped Randolph-Macon to a 2-1 showing at the Asics Invitational as part of a 3-1 week for the Yellow Jackets. She earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team along with teammate Leslie Currie. Koch hit .330 across the four matches covering 15 sets with 40 total kills (2.67 per set) and 10 blocks (0.67 per set) for 46.5 points at 3.1 per set. She opened with eight kills and two blocks in a 3-1 (25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22) road victory at Meredith. Then, against nationally 14th-ranked Juniata and host of the Asics Invitational, Koch collected 11 kills with two more blocks as R-MC took the Eagles to four sets in a 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23) nailbiter. Koch did not commit an error in the final two matches of the tournament on Saturday. She hammered nine winners at a .692 clip with four blocks in a 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-14) triumph over Franklin & Marshall, which was receiving votes towards last week's AVCA Division III Top-25 poll. She finished with 12 kills on a .444 attack percentage with six digs and two blocks in a 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14) win over Arcadia. For the season, Koch is third in the ODAC in hitting percentage (.366) on 49 kills against eight errors in 112 attacks.

