Soccer

ODAC Athletes of the Week | Cross Country

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST, Va. --- Several ODAC cross country teams competed over eight-kilometer (men) and six-kilometer (women) course at two events this weekend with some strong times ranking both well on school charts and as new personal-best efforts. University of Lynchburg duo Kelsey Lagunas and Frank Csorba earned this week's ODAC Runner of the Week honors.

