By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — 2 men died after a shooting in Lawndale early Saturday, police said. In the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue at about 12:14 a.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the eye and arm and a 34-year-old was shot in the head by a person in a red vehicle who fled the scene, authorities said. The 29-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai where he was pronounced dead and the 34-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO