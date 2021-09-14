CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agile, Antifragile, Artificial-Intelligence-Enabled, Command and Control

By Jacob Simpson, Rudolph Oosthuizen, Sondoss El Sawah, Hussein Abbass
arxiv.org
 9 days ago

Jacob Simpson (1), Rudolph Oosthuizen (2), Sondoss El Sawah (1), Hussein Abbass (1) ((1) University of New South Wales Canberra, (2) University of Pretoria) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming integrated into military Command and Control (C2) systems as a strategic priority for many defence forces. The successful implementation of AI is promising to herald a significant leap in C2 agility through automation. However, realistic expectations need to be set on what AI can achieve in the foreseeable future. This paper will argue that AI could lead to a fragility trap, whereby the delegation of C2 functions to an AI could increase the fragility of C2, resulting in catastrophic strategic failures. This calls for a new framework for AI in C2 to avoid this trap. We will argue that antifragility along with agility should form the core design principles for AI-enabled C2 systems. This duality is termed Agile, Antifragile, AI-Enabled Command and Control (A3IC2). An A3IC2 system continuously improves its capacity to perform in the face of shocks and surprises through overcompensation from feedback during the C2 decision-making cycle. An A3IC2 system will not only be able to survive within a complex operational environment, it will also thrive, benefiting from the inevitable shocks and volatility of war.

