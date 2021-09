With organizations increasingly going digital, supply chain attacks have become a growing concern in the era of hybrid work. A single hack has the potential to cause a chain effect of security breaches, affecting thousands of devices at the same time. During the pandemic, as businesses transitioned to working remotely and sharing company data across the cloud, they unwittingly widened an attack surface that made them more susceptible to supply chain threats. Working from home, employees access internal networks via a slew of devices—some personal, some business-owned—that may be vulnerable to malware.

