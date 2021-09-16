GoPro Hero 10 Black review: More of what makes GoPros great

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for the Edifier TWS 330NB, but it's still a good deal if you're looking for a budget AirPods Pro alternative. Edifier, via Amazon, is discounting these buds from $65 to $39 when you click the instant 20% off coupon and then add the extra 20% off code 3UA3TEVJ at checkout, bringing the total discount to $26 or 40% off. That's about as good a deal you can get for an excellent pair of "cheap" true-wireless earbuds. Note that they're selling for $48 on another Amazon product page -- yes, it's a bit confusing, but the two products are the same. The bonus 20% off code 3UA3TEVJ is good through Sept. 24 and the buds are available in white or black.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO