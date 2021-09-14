CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Grading a grading system

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the pandemic has heavily affected education. Many students across the country have had to make the change to online school, which is often considered to be more difficult environment to learn in. This new style of learning brought a myriad of new struggles and challenges for students, and, in response, many colleges across the United States attempted to adapt. The way they did so was through a rehaul of the grading system: implementing the pass/fail system. At the end of a semester, rather than receiving a letter grade, a simpler pass or fail would be given to a student’s work. While it may have eased some pressure for students amid a global crisis, I do not believe this grading system will be effective in the long run, and it may even prove detrimental with time.

