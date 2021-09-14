Frank Csorba, Lynchburg, Jr.
Csorba, a junior from Boydton, Va., blistered his way to the fastest season-opening time for a Lynchburg cross country since 2009 (Ricky Flynn) with a strong showing at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational. Csorba, who earned All-American honors in the 10,000-meter run at last spring's NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships, was the top D-III runner on Friday as he placed 12th overall trailing only current and former Division I competitors. Csorba posted a time of 25:18.7 featuring a pace of 5:05.5 per mile over the eight-kilometer course. His time ranks 12th all-time in the Hornets 8K record book.odaconline.com
