Kelsey Lagunas, Lynchburg, Jr.
Lagunas, a junior from Johnstown, Colo., posted a new personal-best time over six kilometer courses following a strong effort at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational. Lagunas was the top Division III finisher as she trailed only current Division I runners on the way to placing 15th overall. She posted a time of 23:24.2 to rank 11th all-time on the Lynchburg 6K charts. That time also marked the fastest for a Hornet in the Virginia Tech event since 2018. Lagunas completed the race using a 6:16.6 per mile pace.odaconline.com
