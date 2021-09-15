CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Our gameweek five FPL picks for season 2021/22

By David Nugent
soccertimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League has reached gameweek five and already we have managed to pick up a decent haul of points. Three of our four picks delivered points and we are hoping for a full house in gameweek five. Here are our gameweek FPL picks:. Marcal (Wolves, £4.6m) Contents. The experienced...

www.soccertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great to have Cristiano Ronaldo back ‘home’ at Manchester United, David De Gea insists

David De Gea says it is massive for Manchester United to have Cristiano Ronaldo back “home”.After four trophyless years, the Red Devils complemented the summer signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane by bringing back one of the club’s greatest ever players.Ronaldo signed on deadline day from Juventus and scored twice on his second debut as Newcastle were swatted aside 4-1 on Saturday.The 36-year-old is now set to make his first Champions League appearance for United since the 2009 final defeat to Barcelona in Rome, with De Gea excited by his impact.“It’s great to have Cristiano back at home,” the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man City, Man United join Liverpool in race to sign Bellingham

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Bruno Lage
The Independent

West Ham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

David Moyes will look to end Manchester United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as West Ham host Moyes’ former club.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have three wins and a draw in the league so far and saw Cristiano Ronaldo mark his return to the club with a double against Newcastle last weekend.West Ham will be missing their own free-scorer - Michail Antonio is suspended.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEThe Europa League competitors are also unbeaten but have drawn their last two games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David De Gea penalty save earns thrilling Man United win amid late chaos at West Ham

As a great man often said, it's a funny old game.On one hand, this match at West Ham United could say it just had to be. On the other, who could have anticipated an ending to a game as crazy as that?Jesse Lingard came off the bench to overcome his midweek mishap to punish the side that helped him revitalise his career, only to then see David Moyes punished for the hubristic decision to bring on Mark Noble for a lifeline of a late penalty.He has a superb penalty record. David De Gea has an awful one. So, of course, the goalkeeper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s crucial late winner masks familiar flaws in title credentials

“It’s always the outcome that decides the headline that we’ll see,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday.And so Jesse Lingard’s sublime winner, followed by David de Gea’s strong penalty save from Mark Noble in the dramatic dying embers at London Stadium, ensures it’s all Glory Glory Man United.Enter the gushing over not the player who produced the decisive goal at a pivotal moment, nor the one who significantly prevented one with his first spot-kick save since 2016.Cristiano Ronaldo, who – of course, of course! – continued his habit of sticking the round thing in the rectangular thing will attract the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpl#Red Devils#Manchester United
The Independent

Manchester United’s Phil Jones responds to Rio Ferdinand’s ‘waste of time’ comments after injury woes

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has responded to ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand’s remarks about him being a “waste of time” at the club.The 29-year-old, who turned out for the under-23s side on Saturday, has not played for the first team since January 2020 due to serious injury problems.And last month Ferdinand hit out at Jones by calling for him to leave Old Trafford as he was taking up a place in the squad that could be used for a young player coming through.Jones, who played alongside Ferdinand at United, has now given his take on the comments.Speaking to The Times, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
gamingonphone.com

FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 4 Watchlist: 5 Fantasy players to watch out for

After the end of FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 3, there has been a lot of share of points with some of the premium assets failing to deliver huge points. Apart from the popular picks, there are quite a number of players, who have impressed over the weekend with points and underlying stats. The onset of good fixtures along with their form can really turn them into good replacements for the underperforming assets of the fantasy team. All the managers are trying to stabilize their teams with suitable options before the price hikes. In this FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 4 Watchlist, we will be looking at 5 Fantasy players, who could become future transfer targets, carrying their good run.
FIFA
90min.com

Fantasy Premier League: Tops Picks for Gameweek 4

Premier League football returns after a long international break, and Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford is all everyone's talking about. The 36-year-old could make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United on Saturday, and the question every Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager has been asking is if they should pick him for their team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
gamingonphone.com

FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 4-8 Fixture Watch: Best teams to target and avoid

The early international break is now out of the way and players will be looking forward to getting back with their clubs for more league action. For Fantasy PL managers, there will likely be a lot of planning to carry out, as some squads have their fixtures turning too. The difficulty of the fixtures for a team definitely has an impact on the performances of their individual players, which obviously equates to more FPL points. Some FPL managers will be looking to activate their wildcard post-GW4 (during GW -7/8) too, which means this is a very good opportunity to start all fresh. In this FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 4-8 Fixture Watch we will address the best teams to target ahead of the next 5 gameweeks, as well as the recommended teams to avoid too. Use this as a guideline to help you pick out the FPL players that have the most potential, as well as to help you avoid the traps too.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Real Madrid’s starlets shining under Carlo Ancelotti and Serie A title test as AC Milan face Juventus

Fresh off the back of a week of European action, the continent’s top sides are back in a domestic setting this weekend - and the games are no less exciting.From battles between those expected to be top of the table come May and historical rivalries meeting for the first time this season, there’s lots to look forward to around Serie A, LaLiga and beyond.Among the biggest names, there were positive results in the Champions League for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus - but defeat and disappointment for Barcelona, Inter Milan and city rivals AC Milan.They all have the chance...
UEFA
nevermanagealone.com

EPL GW-5 FPL Player Picks

In a week with a boatload of UEFA action underway, now is the time to wait as long as possible before finalizing any transfers. Newcastle and Leeds kickoff GW-5 on Friday, further compressing an already busy week. With our suggestions this round, hold on for injury updates and clues to come. With that said, here’s the NMA suggested squad:
UEFA
FanSided

FPL GW5 – Best Differentials to own in Gameweek 5

With an early Friday night kickoff this week, the Gameweek 5 FPL deadline is fast approaching. Here are my top 5 differentials – with under 10% ownership – to help you get a boost up the FPL rankings in GW5. Differential #5: Nelson Semedo (Wolves) – 2.8% TSB. Accumulating 5...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp tees up Thiago Alcantara for success in settled role

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likened Thiago Alcantara’s touch to that of a world-class golfer after promising the midfielder still has plenty to contribute.It is 12 months since the Spain international’s arrival from Bayern Munich was hailed as the ‘game-changer’ the then Premier League champions needed to kick on.Unfortunately things did not transpire that way for the 30-year-old as, two games in, he sustained a knee injury in the same October Merseyside derby which also ended Virgil Van Dijk’s season.Thiago played just once in three months as his recovery took longer than expected and he did not properly start to show...
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Tottenham vs Chelsea Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Tottenham (17/4) vs Chelsea (4/6) On Sunday afternoon, Tottenham host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League London derby, as the visitors look to maintain their strong early season form. Tottenham. The home side won their opening three Premier League games before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rafa Benitez ensures Everton refuse to panic but caution remains despite bright start

It is much too early to get excited about Everton’s prospects this season. After four games, Rafa Benitez’s team are one of a quartet of Premier League sides unbeaten on 10 points. They go to Aston Villa tomorrow in a positive mood.A year ago they made an even better start under Carlo Ancelotti and had a 100 per cent record at this stage. Optimism abounded but it did not last. Despite spending more than £500m since Farhad Moshiri became owner at Goodison five years ago, Everton stumbled to 10th place.Why should things be different this year, especially as the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ismaila Sarr double helps Watford pile more misery on Norwich

Ismaila Sarr struck twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games following a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.The Hornets’ record signing, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts.The visitors had taken an early lead, which was the first sign of any cracks in the Norwich defence, as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute.Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second Premier League goal of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy