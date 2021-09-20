Northern Westchester 22-Year-Old Found Guilty Of Murdering Drug Dealer

A 22-year-old Northern Westchester man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of murdering a man during a drug deal.

Following a three-week trial, a jury found Peekskill resident Michael Jenkins guilty of multiple felony charges for the fatal shooting of Emmanuel Jordan in May 2020.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Jenkins was found guilty by the jury of:

Murder;

Manslaughter;

Two counts of robbery;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

On May 8, 2020, Jenkins met with Jordan, a Mohegan Lake resident in the Town of Yorktown, on Paulding Street in Peekskill, to purchase narcotics, Rocah said.

During the exchange, Rocah said that Jenkins shot Jordan multiple times, robbed him, and fled the scene on foot.

The following day, on May 9, 2020, at approximately 3 a.m., Peekskill Police officers found Jordan unresponsive inside his car. With assistance from the DA Office’s High Technology Unit, Jenkins was identified as a suspect and he was arrested later that day.

“Gun violence in our communities destroys lives, as it did for Emmanuel Jordan and his family, and prosecuting these cases is one of our top priorities at the District Attorney’s Office,” Rocah said.

“I hope the jury’s verdict provides some comfort for the victim’s family and reaffirms the serious consequence for those who commit these senseless violent crimes.”

When he is sentenced, Jenkins faces a term ranging from a minimum of 15 years to life to a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison.

