Backyard Bird Chicken and Donuts

SOUTHEAST — Smoke & Fire, the burger and barbecue restaurant, kicks off a Sunday brunch on September 12 with bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for $19 and new dishes. Diners can order brunch sliders with fried eggs, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, and a choice of smoked applewood bacon or breakfast sausage, served on Hawaiian sweet rolls for $11.99; the Pan Am breakfast with two eggs any style with choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage, pulled pork, or pulled chicken and home fries for $12.99; and Tony’s brisket sliders with smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese, tobacco onion, jalapeño, and barbecue sauce, served on Hawaiian sweet rolls for $15.99. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. [EaterWire]
