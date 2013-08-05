Read full article on original website
Dmitry Medvedev Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Dmitry Medvedev and learn more about the former prime minister of Russia.
Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says
Iranian security forces arrested a woman after a photo of her and another woman eating at a Tehran restaurant without their head scarves was widely circulated online, her family said Friday. The photo emerged Wednesday showing the two women having breakfast at a cafe that, like most coffeehouses in Iran, is traditionally patronized by men.
US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government
A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment.
At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede
At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
FIFA・
Vatican secretly disciplined Nobel-winning bishop from East Timor over alleged abuse of minors
The Vatican on Thursday acknowledged that it had secretly disciplined East Timor bishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner Carlos Ximenes Belo two years ago, responding to allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor decades before.
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years."
'Defeat is not an option': Hear what Russia expert thinks about Putin's plan
President Vladimir Putin sets to hold a Kremlin ceremony to formalize the illegal annexation of four occupied regions of eastern Ukraine. CNN’s Nic Robertson looks back at Putin’s similar move in the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Carlos the Jackal Fast Facts
Check out CNN's Carlos the Jackal Fast Facts for a look at the life of one of the world's most wanted terrorists.
The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size. The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic has been found. And the United States has been bracing for Hurricane Ian's onslaught.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Putin's new land grab is dangerous for Ukraine -- and the world
Russia's new land grab in Ukraine is an act of geopolitical piracy that will make the war more dangerous, add new risk to the West's strategic calculations and deal a long-term challenge to the international rule of law.
Annexation fails to hide gulf between what Putin wants and what his forces can hold
Kramatorsk, Ukraine CNN — It was a moment of two completely incompatible events. One staged in Moscow, of a pen on paper, theater and imperialist expansion. The other the slow, methodical advance of Ukraine’s forces through poorly supplied and commanded Russian positions. Friday laid bare the stark gulf...
Ex-oligarch says Putin made a dangerous move and is risking his life
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oil executive who spent years in prison, discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mindset as he declared Russian rule over parts of Ukraine.
Russian forces retreat from strategic Donetsk city a day after Moscow's annexation of the region
Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday, just a day after Moscow's annexation of the region that's been declared illegal by the West.
Hear what worries Sen. Rubio more than a Russian nuclear attack
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next moves in Ukraine.
US defense secretary responds to Putin's nuclear threat
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asks Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin how the Biden administration is responding to Russia’s “illegal” partial annexation of Ukraine’s Donbas region and Vladimir Putin’s threats of utilizing nuclear weapons.
They were tortured under Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Snr. Now they fear their stories are being erased
When Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jnr. met US President Joe Biden in New York last week, there was an uncomfortable sense of deja vu for some older Filipinos.
On GPS: Russia without Putin?
Fareed and former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky discuss what would happen if President Vladimir Putin fell from power.
King Charles drops plan to attend climate summit after government asks him not to, UK media reports
King Charles III will miss the upcoming COP27 climate change summit in Egypt, CNN understands, after British media reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss advised him to drop his plans to attend.
CNN team visits key city of Lyman, hours after Ukraine regains control from Russian forces
The ghostly emptiness of the streets of Lyman in eastern Ukraine belies this city's strategic significance.
