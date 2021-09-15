DUNCAN/The Citizens of the kingdom, Part III
Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 5:8-10. Over the past two weeks, we have surveyed various "character qualities" that Jesus pronounces as "blessed" in the first part of the Sermon on the Mount. This week we come to the last three beatitudes in Jesus's sermon. Two of these beatitudes are blessings on further Christian character qualities and one of them is a blessing on circumstances. Thus, we learn three things in this passage. First, we learn that Christians are uncompromisingly dedicated to Christ. Secondly, we learn that Christians are peacemakers. Thirdly and finally, we learn that Christians are mistreated because of their love of righteousness.
