Best slow feeder cat bowl: Prevent kitties eating too fast

Investing in a slow feeder cat bowl could be a real lifesaver if you've got a moggy who's prone to gobbling down their food a little too quickly at mealtimes. The last thing you want is to be spending a lot of money each month on the best cat food only to have your feline friend bring it all back up again because they weren't able to pace themselves.

Thankfully, that's where a good slow feeder bowl can come in handy. These bowls are full of ridges and grooves that make it impossible for your kitty to eat too quickly and not only can this prevent bloating, choking and overeating, but they can also make meal times more mentally stimulating and challenging for your beloved bundle of fur.

You'll find that most slow feeder bowls on the market are capable of holding both the best dry cat food and the best wet cat food and because our feline friends are natural hunters who can get easily bored when they're lazing around from dawn until dusk and getting their meals plonked down in front of them, slow feeders can also be a brilliant way of sneaking in a mental workout or two each day.

If you find vomiting or digestive disturbances continue to be an issue for your kitty after you've swapped them over to a slow feeder, we recommend speaking with your vet who will be able to offer further advice and guidance. They may suggest one of the best anti-vomit bowls for cats, which are raised to create a more natural and comfortable eating position that allows for food to more easily flow into the stomach.

But for now, if the inhalation of food is the main issue and you're seeking to find a fun way to get your kitty to savor their meal, here's our round up of the best slow feeder cat bowls lining the shelves in 2022...

PetsRadar's pick of the best slow feeder cat bowls

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl

Best overall slow feeder cat bowl

Outward Hound has built a range of slow feeder bowls that come in different sizes, designs, and colors meaning there will be something that is an ideal fit for your cat. Before we dive in it's worth noting that all are made from pet-friendly plastic, have a non-slip base to stop spillages and each bowl is designed to stop your kitty gulping down their dinner.

So, let’s kick off with kittens. If you have a new furry addition to the household or a small cat you can try the Small/Tiny range. The Mint Wave is very similar to the Petstages Wave Fun Feeder in this guide. It’s slightly larger, measuring 6.5 x 5.75 inches with just over one-inch high wave ridges. Like the Wave Fun feeder, it isn’t ideal for larger cats, but as you might expect it's a good starting point for smaller cats and kittens.

The Medium/Mini range brings with it a bit more choice and diversity. You can choose from four different designs. The Blue Notch has multiple ridges and valleys and is one of the simpler designs with a capacity for two cups of wet or dry food. The Orange Swirl has a continuous swirl ridge which presents a challenge as your cat chases food around the bowl. The Purple Flower creates petal-shaped challenges and it's easy to eat from. The Turquoise Drop is a set of circles that are quite tight and more of a challenge, good for slower eating. For large cats try out the Large/Regular range which measures 12.5 x 11 x 2.3 inches and offers a similar set of patterns.

Lickimat Casper & Felix - Fish-Shaped Cat Slow Feeders

Best budget slow feeder cat bowl

This is a slow feeder with a difference. You won't find a bowl with ridges to slow down feeding times. What you will find is a bright, fish-shaped mat with ribs and ridges everywhere to help enrich - and slow down - the feeding experience and relieve boredom and anxiety at the same time.

Neatly named Casper and Felix you have the choice of two mat designs and the option of three colors - green, orange, and turquoise. Both mat designs have a low profile and provide an intricate selection of small and larger sections where you can add your fur friend’s favorite food. Casper is the more complicated of the two and provides more of a challenge, which makes it ideal for adult cats.

If you have a kitten - or you want an easier challenge for your adult cat - the Felix design is the better choice. It has wider areas to place food which is easier to pick up. Designed for wet and dry food it has varying degrees of success. The combination of ridges, sections, soft rubber, and low profile make these mats a great choice for spreading out wet food. The low profile helps leave whiskers untouched and slows down the eating process.

Dry food is not so great. It doesn’t provide such a challenge and doesn’t do so much to slow down your kitty’s eating speed. It’s easier to clean if only used with dry food, but if using wet food it's a lot more work to get into the crevices to get the food residue. And it's not dishwasher-safe, so you’ll need to wash it by hand.

Petstages Interactive Cat Puzzles Slow Feeders

Best puzzle slow feeder cat bowl

Do you want a slow feeder that brings fun as well as functionality to feeding time? Then this cat fun feeder might just be the answer. The Wave Fun Feeder is a small 5.5 x 5.5-inch plastic pet-friendly bowl that is BPA, PVC, and Phthalate free, so it’s safe to eat from.

It gets its name from the one-inch high ridges that imitate waves and create a simple maze to place up to three-quarters of a cup of your fur friend's favorite wet or dry food in. The waves are quite close together and it's not easy for a cat to get their mouth right into the grooves, especially larger cats. But they serve their purpose, which is to slow down your kitty’s speedy eating habits. The non-slip base means if your cat chooses to scoop out their food with their paws it won’t keep slipping away from them. The wave pattern doesn’t make it easy to clean by hand, but the feeder is dishwasher-safe, perfect for keeping it clean and germ-free.

The Wave Fun Feeder isn’t the only choice in the Petstages slow feeder range. If you fancy something different you can get your hands on the Fishie Fun Feed Mat or the Hunt N Snack Mat. Made from the same materials, the Fishie Fun is a simple smaller fish-shaped mat that holds up to half a cup of food. It’s the ideal size for a kitten or small cat. If you - and your cat - wants something a little more challenging and stimulating try the Hunt N Snack Mat. This looks to bring out a cat's natural hunting instincts and give them a new challenge with a trio of grooves, pegs, and mini bowl.

Lorde Slow Feeder Cat Bowls

Best ceramic slow feeder cat bowl

Not a fan of plastic? Want a longer-lasting heavy-duty ceramic finish just like the bowls you have in your cupboard? Then this simple slow feeder could just be the design for you.

Made from high-quality, non-toxic, lead, and cadmium-free ceramic material the bowl is pet-friendly and odor-free, meaning the only smell you will get from the bowl is whatever cat food you put in it. And when you do have to wash it you can stick it in the dishwasher without worrying about ruining the bowl.

This is not a small or lightweight bowl - it's nearly 9 inches wide and is a hefty 1.72 pounds- so it’s ideal for larger cats and even small dogs. The weight ensures that the feeder doesn’t get pushed around too much. But there are no anti-slip pads on the bottom of the bowl, so it can scratch your floor. Put it on a rubber feeding mat and you will see very little movement - or none at all - and you’ll protect your floor.

There is a load of smooth fish-shaped ridges - so they won’t scratch your cat's tongue and mouth - that vary in height. The outer ridges are smaller than those in the middle with the tallest hitting 1.6 inches. This adds variety when feeding and gives a challenge to your fur friends, which will ultimately slow down their eating. Though the larger ridges may be too much of a challenge if you have a small or flat face cat.

Y YHY Slow Feeder Cat Bowl

Best anti-vomit slow feeder cat bowl

Is it a slow feeder? Is it an anti-vomit bowl? Well, actually, it's both! We're loving this tilted and elevated cat food bowl with its generous 4.4" height that works to beautifully align the neck and spine to create a more comfortable and natural feeding position.

The stylish and sturdy ceramic design features a fish bone down the middle which traps wet and dry food in a variety of places to prolong your moggy's meal time, prevent bloat and reduce the burden of food passing into the stomach.

Because the food is dispersed between so many columns, slow eating is guaranteed and this will also mean less digestive distress and less episodes of vomiting after meals, if your kitty is prone to that.

This raised bowl is a real spill saver, preventing food from being flicked all over the floor and the 6.3'' sturdy base has its own anti-slip function, so you can rest assured that this bowl will stay firmly in place while your moggy enjoys their meal.

Upgraded Slow Feeder Cat Bowls

Best long slow feeder cat bowl

Cat bowls are round, aren’t they? Well, this one isn’t. This slow feeder cat bowl takes a slight detour from the standard circular bowl design and offers a rectangular style design. This gives more surface to spread your fur friends’ favorite food and ultimately stop them gulping down their dinner far too quickly.

Measuring 11.8 inches in length, 5.9 inches in width, and 1.7 inches in height it is perfectly sized to allow two cats to feed at the bowl at the same time. There are four anti-skid pads on the bottom of the bowl to prevent it from slipping away while your cat is trying to get their paws and jaws on its tasty treats.

The bowl boasts a host of attractive fish-shaped obstructions which are typical of any good cat slow feeder. These slow down the consumption of any food which improves digestion and can help stop your kitty cat from choking.

They are specifically designed with a smooth rounded surface, so no sharp edges to scratch your cat’s mouth and tongue. At just over an inch they are ideal for assisting with slow eating and add a little interactivity for your fur friend who can flip out any dry food to eat it. Once again slowing down eating speed, and adding a little fun.

The eco-friendly slow feeder is made from food-safe, non-toxic, pet-friendly, strong, and durable ABS plastic. And to keep the bowl as germ-free as possible it is dishwasher-safe. So, no need to get your rubber gloves on.

Biubiucat Elevated Cat Slow Feeder Bowl

Best versatile slow feeder cat bowl

If you're looking for a slow feeder cat bowl that ticks multiple boxes, you shouldn't look much further than this. As well as providing a bowl with a reasonably complicated pattern capable of separating food into eight “compartments”, it comes on a set of legs which raises the feeder to a more comfortable, natural level for your cat.

This puts less strain on your kitty's neck which is particularly important if they're going to be taking as long as 20 minutes to eat, as the manufacturer suggests. By placing your pet in a more relaxing position, it should also result in less mess – although a useful tray surrounding the bowl is sure to catch most of the drops in a sign that the maker has really thought this product through.

In fact, sitting beside the food bowl is a water bowl, making for a tidy all-in-one product. Although it's a little smaller than we'd like, offering water is important, more so if you're feeding cats with moisture-less kibble. To help ensure the water doesn't spill, the entire unit has non-slip pats on the bottom so it won't keep moving around. If you're looking for neatness and practicality then you can't really go wrong here!

Indeed, what you see in the picture is only half the story because this feeder actually has six bowls in total. Not only does this make for a flexible system that will work for multiple cats or for adjusting the height as your cat grows older, it also makes the unit easier to clean, with all of the components easily coming apart.

How to choose the best slow feeder cat bowl

What makes a great slow feeder cat bowl depends very much on your cat, but the size is definitely important. If you have a small cat or a kitten, you don’t need a bowl that is five times the size of its head and easy to eat from. This will do little to help with slowing down how fast your feline friend eats. A 5-inch bowl is good for kittens and small cats. Try something bigger for larger cats.

Then you need to think about the shape. Most bowls are circular and have edges which can mean your cat’s whiskers will get in the way when eating. If this bothers your cat then you want to think about getting a flatter style bowl. But this then brings the issue of spillage. So you will need to choose what works best for you and your cat.

The pattern inside the bowl is important. If you need a simple slow feeder then choose something with a few ridges on the bowl. Also, consider the height of the ridges. Too high and it will be difficult for your cat to eat and they may lose interest in their food.

If you want more of a challenge choose a puzzle feeder to add interactivity and interest to mealtimes. Finally, choose something that is easy to clean, and if you have a dishwasher consider one that is dishwasher safe.

