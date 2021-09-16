Two teenage brothers killed in crash in northwest Fort Worth near Boswell High School
Police are still investigating the crash and more information about what happened was not yet available.www.wfaa.com
my heartfelt condolences to the family of the brothers who was killed in the car accident praying for the school and the friends of the family prayers for comfort and strength during this time of sorrow
I have to sons that are only 3 yrs apart, 34 and 37 now and at no time can I imagine losing them both. I think my heart would stop from pure pain. God bless the family during this horrific time and I can only hope for some kind of healing but I'm not going to pretend to know if or when that will come. That's all depends on the faith and relationship a person has with Jesus Christ. 🙏🏼
WHAT HAS JEHOVAH CHOSEN TO ENDURE?￼) Although these friends of God are sleeping in death, Jehovah has not forgotten them. (Isa. 49:15) He remembers every detail of their personality. In a sense, “they are all living from his standpoint.” (Luke 20:38, ftn.) One day, he will bring them back to life, and he will once again hear their earnest prayers and accept their worship. If you have lost a loved one in death, may these thoughts console and comfort you.
