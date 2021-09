We have a segment on The MRL Morning Show where the four of us (Maney, Roy, LauRen & Producer Nicole) pick a local high school football team to root for each week. The only rule is that each week you have to pick a different high school. This week was week 3 of our tournament. After both Roy & Nicole had games get cancelled last week due to COVID, they picked 2 teams this week to get caught up while LauRen & Maney chose 1 like normal.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO