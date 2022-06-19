Will Zalatoris What's In The Bag?

Will Zalatoris has had a fast start to his career out on Tour, shooting up the world golf rankings. His play in Major Championships in particular has been stellar, coming oh so close to winning at the 2022 PGA Championship and 2021 Masters. He has also had numerous top-10's and narrow misses on the PGA Tour. But what exactly does he carry in his bag right now? Let's take a look.

Driver

Titleist TSi3

Zalatoris has a full bag of Titleist gear at the moment. Starting with the driver he uses a Titleist TSi3 model with nine degrees of loft and a Fujikura Speeder 757 TR X shaft. A five-star driver in our review the compact look of the TSi3 will suit the eye of the better player, but many more abilities have the potential to benefit from the more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer. Our testing, after being custom fitted, showed it was longer and straighter than the TS equivalent, producing longer but more playable distance.

Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review

Fairways

Titleist TSi3

He then also uses the TSi3 in his three-wood. It has 16.5 degrees of loft and once again has a Fujikura shaft. It has a pretty compact profile behind the golf ball but we surprisingly found it to be pretty forgiving, especially on shots form low on the face. The feel really stood out as well. Out of the middle, this fairway wood feels fantastic. Fast, explosive and stable and that is similar when you just miss the sweetspot too, it just leaves you wanting to hit another ball.

Read our full Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood review

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist T100

Zalatoris has often used a hybrid in the past but in 2021 he was also testing utility irons like the U500 as well. Right now though, we believe he as the newer T200 Utility in the bag whilst the rest of his irons are all Titleist T100 's, and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. Interestingly he uses the older T100 iron and given his meteoric success at the start of his career, this comes as no surprise.

Read our full Titleist T100 Iron review

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8

He then has three Vokey wedges in the bag, two of which have 50 and 54 degrees and both are SM9 's. His final wedge is a Vokey WedgeWorks prototype with 58 degrees of loft. The SM9 is arguably the best wedge money can buy as shown by how many Tour professionals, both contracted to Titleist and not, put the SM8 in the bag.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11

His final club in the bag has recently changed from an Odyssey White Hot Pro #7 putter, to a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 . He has a very long grip which he locks against his arm and he also putts with a claw grip as well.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

He uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball which has been used out on Tour for decades now. Another Titleist product with a five-star review; from tee-to-green, it offers superb, but distinct, all round performance. We were also seriously impressed with the strength and consistency of the flight, particularly in the wind.

Apparel/Shoes

Zalatoris then wears FootJoy apparel and Premiere Series Packard shoes as well. The shoe is inspired by Frederick Packard, FootJoy’s founder and a shoe pioneer who drove the adoption of many modern manufacturing and design innovations that are still used today. He also occasionally wears the Field design. Zalatoris is also one of several Tour professionals who uses a WHOOP strap .

Full Specs

*We believe Zalatoris switches his hybrid and utility iron in and out of the bag.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9 degrees with Fujikura Speeder 757 TR X shaft

Three-wood: Titleist TSi3, 16.5 degrees with Fujikura Atmos Red 8 X shaft

*Hybrid: Titleist TS3, 19 degrees

*Utility (2): Titleist T200 with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid shaft

Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100 all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 55 degrees), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy