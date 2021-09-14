CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonny Fredrickson To Angulo: “He Will See The Best Version Of Me”

By Press Release
3kingsboxing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonny Fredrickson Takes On A Tough Challenge In Miguel Angulo September 14. Victory Sports & Entertainments Sonny Fredrickson makes his in ring return Tuesday, September 14 on the Triller Fight Club card in Hollywood Florida. Taking on the undefeated Miguel “Explosivo” Angel Madueno Angulo (24-0) in 10 round contest contracted at 142lbs. Both combatants made weight the morning of September 13 as Fredrickson was a solid 141.4lbs, and his Mexican rival tipped the scales at 139.9lbs.

