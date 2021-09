Carlos Sainz says he wasn't far from challenging for a podium at Monza, but the Ferrari driver ultimately lacked "the pace and the tools" to get in the fight. Sainz clocked in at the end of the Italian Grand Prix in sixth place, two positions behind teammate Charles Leclerc. But the Spaniard reckons he could have finished further up the order but for "certain weaknesses" that impacted his SF21.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO