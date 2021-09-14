Kathleen C. Bosland

Kathleen C. “Kathy” Bosland of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away Sept. 6 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau after living 91 full years of life. Kathy was born Dec. 24, 1929, to Audrey and Robert Carter. She attended St. Albans High School in West Virginia, and then began college at the age of 16. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1950. Kathy often talked about her years at UK, and what a happy time it was after World War II ended. She loved big band music, dancing, and the great football and basketball programs Kentucky had during her time there. She maintained her love of big band era music and dancing throughout her life.