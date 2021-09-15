Slipping through the rain drops at Spa, à la Senna
On this day in 1985, Ayrton Senna won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, skillfully managing the wet-to-dry conditions to claim his second career win in F1. The Brazilian and Lotus driver - now perceived as a wet weather specialist after his outstanding win in the torrential rain at Estoril earlier in the year - headed home a distinguished quartet of past and future world champions, beating to the flag Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Keke Rosberg and Nelson Piquet.f1i.com
Comments / 0