Slipping through the rain drops at Spa, à la Senna

f1i.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1985, Ayrton Senna won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, skillfully managing the wet-to-dry conditions to claim his second career win in F1. The Brazilian and Lotus driver - now perceived as a wet weather specialist after his outstanding win in the torrential rain at Estoril earlier in the year - headed home a distinguished quartet of past and future world champions, beating to the flag Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Keke Rosberg and Nelson Piquet.

F1i's Driver Ratings for the 2021 Italian Grand Prix

F1's second sprint format weekend ended up generating a dramatic Italian GP at Monza. A Mercedes 1-2 at the end of Friday collapsed during Saturday's sprint, and contributed to a dramatic accident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton halfway through Sunday's race, leaving McLaren perfectly placed to pick up the pieces. We look through all the events and see who came out of it best - and worst.
Red Bull 'frustrated' with Monza penalty - Verstappen moves on

Red Bull has reacted to the Italian Grand Prix stewards' decision to sanction Max Verstappen's move on Lewis Hamilton, believing the collision in Sunday's race between the two title contenders was a "genuine racing incident". Verstappen was hit with a three-place grid penalty that will be applied at the upcoming...
Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for 2022 season

The Aston Martin F1 team has confirmed as widely anticipated that Sebastian Vettel will race once again alongside Lance Stroll next season. Delays in extending Vettel's contract led to speculation that the four-time world champion and the Silverstone-based outfit's talks had perhaps reached a snag. Aston team boss Otmar Szafnauer...
F1 bosses disappointed by low Monza attendance

Last weekend's Italian Grand Prix saw the return of the Tifosi to Monza's grandstands, but the turnout was lower than expected and a source of concern for Formula 1's chiefs. One year after Covid restrictions had closed the gates to the Temple of Speed, spectators were allowed back into the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, although the event was set to run with a 50% capacity crowd, or approximately 55,000 fans.
Hamilton likely to visit 'specialist' ahead of Russian GP

Lewis Hamilton says he'll likely visit a medical specialist ahead of next week's Russian Grand Prix to alleviate any concerns related to the impact his head suffered in last Sunday's pile-up at Monza with Max Verstappen. Although the two drivers' collision took place at a very low speed, Verstappen's car...
Kubica saw more Polish than Italian flags at Monza

Robert Kubica savoured his racing return to Monza last weekend with Alfa Romeo, in part thanks to the presence in the grandstands of many of his long-time supporters. In Italy, Kubica subbed for a second time for Kimi Raikkonen who remained isolated at home after testing positive at Zandvoort for Covid.
Szafnauer: Reverse grids would put F1 on 'slippery slope'

Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer believes F1 must listen to its fans regarding the appeal of sprint qualifying but says that adding reverse grids to the concept would put F1 on a "slippery slope" to becoming F2. Formula 1 experienced at Monza last weekend its second sprint race trial,...
Marko mocks 'poor Hamilton' for 'putting on a show' after Monza crash

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko mocked Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton following the Briton's crash with Max Verstappen at Monza, insisting the pair "put on a show" after the incident. Verstappen and the seven-time world champion suffered their second high-profile run-in of the season last weekend. While the contact occurred...
McLaren expects battle with Ferrari to carry on 'race to race'

McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown expects his team to carry on its battle for P3 in the Constructors' standings with rival Ferrari, but says that some upcoming venues will likely better suit the Scuderia's SF21. Daniel Ricciardo's win in the Italian Grand Prix and Lando Norris' runner-up spot at Monza...
Tsunoda should 'pack his little bag and go home' – Coulthard

Former F1 driver David Coulthard is unimpressed with AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda and believes the Japanese driver won't survive in F1 beyond next season. The Channel 4 commentator was astounded by Tsunoda's comments that followed the confirmation by AlphaTauri of the 21-year-old's presence on the grid with the Italian outfit in 2022.
Aston drivers will make the most of 2022 'tools' – Szafnauer

Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer is convinced that Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will form a strong duo that will make the most of the team's all-new "tools" next year. The Silverstone-based outfit confirmed as predicted that its driver line-up will remain unchanged for 2022. But F1's big regulation...
Sainz enjoys an outing with an oldie but a goldie

Ferraris are perhaps among the rare breed of cars that never get old. Past and present generations rave over the aesthetics or the technological prowess of the House of Maranello's marvels, many of which are works of art in their own right. As a distinguished member of the Scuderia, Carlos...
Red Bull could trigger Albon recall option in 2023

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that the team could bring Alex Albon back into the fold in 2023. The London-born Thai driver made his F1 debut in Australia at the start of 2019 with the Toro Rosso team, and was subsequently promoted to the sister Red Bull squad mid-way through the season.
Red Bull Powertrains unit 'gathering pace' every week - Horner

Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner says construction of the team's new engine factory on its Milton Keynes campus is running on target and gathering pace. Red Bull will partially take over Honda's power unit program from next season before a full appropriation in 2023 that will run until the end of 2025 or 2026.
Alpine academy has 'too many good drivers' with no place to go

Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowksi says that its driver academy is facing a glut of young talent for which it cannot currently provide an access to Formula 1. Since its inception in 2016 under its Renault guise, the French manufacturer's driver program has supported many junior hopefuls, building its pool of talent over the years.
