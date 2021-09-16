CBS19 WEATHER: Passing clouds and breezy at times

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two waves of rain are coming. The first round will be scattered through sunset. Torrential downpours and gusty winds are moving in from the south, with individual cells moving northeast at 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) Due to the tropical moisture influence, localized heavy rain is possible at times. We were on the humid, mild side of the system as of 2:30 p.m. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Storms are also coming around sunrise Tuesday. Storms firing along the main cold front will bring severe storms to western Wisconsin, eastern Iowa, and possibly the Quad Cities. (Credit: CBS 2) We can expect a line of rain and embedded thunderstorms in the predawn hours Tuesday as the front crosses our area. This main squall line is expected to weaken somewhat as it heads our way, since the daytime heating will be lost. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Monday night is 66. For Tuesday, the high is 69 with gusty northwest winds. (Credit: CBS 2) For Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and windy with lakeside showers and a high of 67. Fall begins at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO