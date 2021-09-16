CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS19 WEATHER: Passing clouds and breezy at times

 4 days ago
Check out the latest forecast from your CBS19 Weather Team!

WEAR

Fall cold front on the way to Northwest Florida

Autumn 2021 begins September 22nd, a Wednesday. It's fitting that our first fall cold front moves in this upcoming Wednesday. Will we need a jacket? Maybe. Let's talk numbers:. Rain chances and humid/warm weather will continue Monday - Wednesday across our area. We could see some strong thunderstorms Wednesday as the front rolls through during the morning and early afternoon. Something to watch. The north wind and drier air will rush in during the later hours on Wednesday, a fall chill will be on tap by Thursday morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: 2 Waves Of Rain Coming

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two waves of rain are coming. The first round will be scattered through sunset. Torrential downpours and gusty winds are moving in from the south, with individual cells moving northeast at 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) Due to the tropical moisture influence, localized heavy rain is possible at times. We were on the humid, mild side of the system as of 2:30 p.m. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Storms are also coming around sunrise Tuesday. Storms firing along the main cold front will bring severe storms to western Wisconsin, eastern Iowa, and possibly the Quad Cities. (Credit: CBS 2) We can expect a line of rain and embedded thunderstorms in the predawn hours Tuesday as the front crosses our area. This main squall line is expected to weaken somewhat as it heads our way, since the daytime heating will be lost. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Monday night is 66. For Tuesday, the high is 69 with gusty northwest winds. (Credit: CBS 2) For Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and windy with lakeside showers and a high of 67. Fall begins at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
Louisiana State
1011now.com

Breezy and cooler for Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Much cooler temperatures are expected Monday afternoon thanks to the passage of a strong cold front. Pleasant fall weather is expected for the rest of the week. Variable clouds with a few isolated showers or sprinkles Monday afternoon. The high temperatures have already occurred in the...
LINCOLN, NE
WLUC

Warm and breezy Monday then clouding up with a chance of p.m. showers, t-storms

A Northern Plains-based system brings widespread rain chances over the U.P. beginning mainly Monday afternoon through Tuesday. There is an isolated risk of severe thunderstorms in the Western U.P. during the late afternoon and early evening hours as the system enters during the heat of the day -- damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours possible.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Smartphone App#Weather Report#Iphone App#Upper 60s#Twitter#Iphone
Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

