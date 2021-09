Alex Perry, Baylor alumna, is making her official debut into the publishing world with her new book, “Pighearted,” about a boy and a pig who become best friends. When Perry graduated in 2013, she always dreamed of seeing her own work on the shelves of bookstores. That dream is finally coming true as she gets ready for the release of her first book, “Pighearted,” which is geared toward 8- to 12-year-olds and middle-grade students.

