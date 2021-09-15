CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantersville, TX

BENNY LEWIS

Navasota Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenny Terrance Lewis (Booga), 32, of Dallas, formerly of Navasota and Richards, played his final quarter, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at City Hospital at White Rock in Dallas. Calling hours were held from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. Funeral services took place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Center Point Baptist Church in Plantersville. Pastor Charles Byrd of Coaxberry Missionary Baptist Church officiated. Interment followed in Coaxberry Church Cemetery in Plantersville.

