How LGBTQ+ Rights and Reproductive Freedom Are Forever Linked

meaws.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. She has made a living off hating our community — all you have to do is listen to her radio show and see how she radiates hate. (Actually, don’t, just trust me. It’s awful.)Not only is Porter fiercely anti-LGBTQ+, but she is...

meaws.com

laloyolan.com

LMU's Women in Politics argues Texas' abortion ban jeopardizes reproductive rights

A recent law passed in Texas banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the most restrictive legislation enacted against reproductive rights. The Supreme Court refused to block the law in a 5-4 vote, despite the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade establishing a right for people to receive abortions. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal justices in dissenting.
TEXAS STATE
lowerbuckstimes.com

Santarsiero reaffirms commitment to protecting women’s reproductive rights

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced that he has signed onto an amicus brief that will be filed later this month in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org., a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, currently before the United States Supreme Court. “Anti-choice legislatures across the United States clearly feel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cityxtramagazine.com

How The Texas Abortion Law Could Lead To Rollbacks Of LGBTQ Rights

On September 1, Texas’s S.B. 8 – which the Texas state legislature passed and the governor signed – went into effect, banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. That’s a moment before many women are even aware they are pregnant. It’s not the same as other abortion bans, and the...
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
wamc.org

Gov. Hochul Promotes New York's Reproductive Rights In Contrast With Texas

Governor Kathy Hochul, responding to strict new abortion laws in Texas, says she’ll make New York a safe legal haven for women’s reproductive health. Hochul, saying “we have to stop extremists from taking women's rights away,” appeared Monday with New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other female state and local leaders at the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument in in New York City’s Central Park.
TEXAS STATE
informnny.com

Right to Life reacts to Hochul’s push to affirm reproductive rights in NY

NEW YORK (NEWS10/WROC/WETM) — Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and other elected leaders and advocates on Monday. They announce an official New York response to the abortion ban passed through the Texas Legislature last month. We spoke with a pro-life educator...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
meaws.com

Why LGBTQ people should fear new Texas abortion law

I worry about everything from climate change to violence against transgender people to racism to reproductive freedom for women. But, until recently, I didn’t have to worry that a “$10,000 bounty” could be collected from me if I helped a woman to have an abortion. Yet, this is now a...
TEXAS STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

If we fail to act on women’s reproductive rights, Pa. will become the next Texas | Opinion

By Liz Hanbidge Pennsylvania is more like Texas than you think. Recently I began receiving more frequent calls about women’s reproductive rights. Such calls are not uncommon for me, but usually they relate to Pennsylvania, the commonwealth in which I serve as an elected representative. Lately, though, people mostly wanted to talk about Texas. I have […] The post If we fail to act on women’s reproductive rights, Pa. will become the next Texas | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
TEXAS STATE
Las Vegas Sun

Nevada elected leaders determined to uphold women’s reproductive rights

The recent birth of Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro’s first child was thoroughly planned. Every day, soon after conception, she took a pregnancy test awaiting a positive result. It wasn’t until the fifth week that she and her husband got the good news. Even then, the couple had to...
NEVADA STATE
GoLocalProv

NEW: ACLU Fights Effort to Overturn Rhode Island’s Reproductive Freedom Law

The ACLU of Rhode Island on Monday filed a court brief seeking to beat back an effort to overturn a state law that protects an individual’s right to an abortion. The filing comes as organized groups of opponents of reproductive freedom across the country seek to restrict access to the procedure and overturn Roe v. Wade.
LAW
KEYT

LGBTQ rights group president fired over ties to Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) — The board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ-rights organization, has fired its president because of developments related to the sexual harassment case that prompted Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York. The ousted president, Alphonso David, responded with an angry post on Twitter, accusing the board of acting unjustly and threatening legal action. David had served as Cuomo’s chief council from 2015 until 2019, when he became the first African American to lead the Human Rights Campaign. The co-chairs of HRC’s board said the board had decided to fire David, effective immediately after the completion of an investigation into his actions related to the allegations against Cuomo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

“If [the media thinks] you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” Thomas lamented in a recent speech, warning that such assumptions will “jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned...
TEXAS STATE
Montclair Local

New Jersey must protect reproductive rights (Letter to the Editor)

The other day I was thinking to myself how lucky I am to live in a place where I can have access to my birth control method, and where I have places and doctors who can assist me if something wrong happens to me. The Texas law will allow any person to sue an abortion provider and anyone else who helps the woman (the assistant who makes appointments, or a cab driver). If the judicial process determines that it was an “illegal” abortion, the person who anonymously denounced it gets a $10,000 bounty, paid with taxes. This law prohibits abortions after six weeks. Many women don’t realize that they are pregnant by then. What is next? To put women who seek abortions behind bars?
MONTCLAIR, NJ
LJWORLD

In response to Texas abortion law, Kansans planning march to support reproductive rights

A march for women’s reproductive rights is being planned for Oct. 2 in Topeka. Haeli Maas, a Washburn University law student, is organizing the event to protest new legislation in Texas that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and that allows Texans to sue anyone who aids, abets or performs such an abortion. The Texas law makes no exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.
TEXAS STATE
meaws.com

U.S. Catholic Theologians Call for LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Protections

More than 750 of the nation’s leading Catholic theologians, church leaders, scholars, educators, and writers released a joint statement on Sept. 14 expressing strong support for nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people. The six-page theological statement, “A Home for All: A Catholic Call for LGBTQ Non-Discrimination,” was scheduled to be published along with the names of its 759 signatories as a four-page advertisement on Sept.
RELIGION
dakotanewsnow.com

Women’s March for reproductive rights to happen October 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state of Texas recently passed the Texas Heartbeat Act, which outlaws abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which typically occurs in the sixth week of pregnancy. Here in South Dakota, some organizations have shown support for the bill. Others have not...
TEXAS STATE

