How LGBTQ+ Rights and Reproductive Freedom Are Forever Linked

The other day I was thinking to myself how lucky I am to live in a place where I can have access to my birth control method, and where I have places and doctors who can assist me if something wrong happens to me. The Texas law will allow any person to sue an abortion provider and anyone else who helps the woman (the assistant who makes appointments, or a cab driver). If the judicial process determines that it was an “illegal” abortion, the person who anonymously denounced it gets a $10,000 bounty, paid with taxes. This law prohibits abortions after six weeks. Many women don’t realize that they are pregnant by then. What is next? To put women who seek abortions behind bars?

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO