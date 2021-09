Clemson has had good news and bad news this week in regards to injuries. First, we’ll start with the good news. After Dabo Swinney orginally said Sunday night that receiver E.J. Williams will be out 4-to-6 weeks, he provided an update on Tuesday, stating that Williams will try to play through the thumb injury, which was expected to sideline him through Clemson’s bye week in early October.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO