Cleveland Indians: Triston McKenzie, Harold Ramirez part of long-term solution. When the roster expanded to 28 players at the beginning of the month the Cleveland Indians used the two extra spots to activate starting pitcher Triston McKenzie and outfield Harold Ramírez from the 10-day injured list. Both McKenzie and Ramirez have spent significant time on the big league roster this season. McKenzie at 24-years old debuted with the team last year, and Ramírez at 27-years old, is getting his first action with the team just this season.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO