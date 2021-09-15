CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 System Software Update 21.02-04.00.00.42 Is Live Now

By Salal Awan
twistedvoxel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has just released the new PS5 system software update version 21.02-04.00.00.42. This one adds M.2 SSD Storage support and more. This update was being beta tested for a while and has been finally made available to the general public. You can now upgrade the internal storage on your PS5 by adding an SSD drive. The default storage space for the PS5 is just under 1 TB so if you wanted to install more PlayStation games, you would have to delete older data files.

