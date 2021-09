William “Bill” Lyons Sr. was born on April 14,1945, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Bill attended elementary school in Oklahoma at Uganda Morris Elementary School. At the young age of 11, Bill’s father elected to move west to California to expose his 6 children to a life filled with more opportunity. Bill graduated from High School and went on to achieve many things throughout his life. Bill met the love of his life, Sandra, when he was just 15 years old. They later married and had three sons, William Jr., Tracy, and Scott (predeceased).

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO