Does your family need a little help right now?

Join us for the Bethel-Tate Free Store!

Saturday, Dec. 4.

Bethel-Tate Middle School will be hosting the Free Store event on December 4, 2021 at Bethel-Tate Middle School. Shari Carnahan, a veteran teacher, started the Free Store to help those in need. Teachers from across Bethel-Tate School District have come together to help with the Free Store with organizing the store and helping at the event. This summer Mrs. Carnhan and Mrs. Armacost had a student club with BTMS students in helping sort and organize the free store. The free store has helped many families across Clermont and Brown Counties.

Bethel-Tate Middle School

649 West Plane Street, Bethel

9:00-11:00 a.m. – Families of Bethel-Tate Students

11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon – Open to the Public

FREE doughnuts, coffee, and juice!

Items Available:

Clothing (Infant - Adult Sizes)

Shoes, Belts

Coats, Scarves, Hats

Toiletries

Infant Toys

Small Household Goods/Dishes

Furniture

Christmas Trees

Other Gently Used Items

For more information: Shari Carnahan 513-734-2271 (best time is 1:45-2:30 p.m.) shari.carnahan@betheltate.org

Sponsored by the Bethel-Tate Middle School Staff